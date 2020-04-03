NPCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,269.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,269.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

