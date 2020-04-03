Nucleus Vision Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Bitbns, Bittrex and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1.18 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,887,752,568 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zebpay, BITBOX, IDEX, Koinex, Huobi, Bitrue, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bittrex, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

