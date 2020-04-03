Nuggets (NUG) One Day Volume Tops $1,895.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $975,870.42 and $1,895.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.