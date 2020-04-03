NULS Market Capitalization Tops $18.98 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Binance and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02622714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00197649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,644,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,567,613 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, DragonEX, OKEx, QBTC, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

