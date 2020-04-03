NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $441,129.08 and approximately $293.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005586 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

