NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

