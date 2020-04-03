Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,361. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

