Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,209. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

