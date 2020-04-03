Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.74. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

