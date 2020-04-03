Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,695 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Teleflex worth $97,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.00. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.82.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

