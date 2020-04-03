Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $119,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $2,528,874.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,974,099.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 142,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

