Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,553 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Nucor worth $112,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,961. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

