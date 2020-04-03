Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $123,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.76.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

