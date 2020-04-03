Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $112.20 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kellogg worth $112,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $163,313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:K traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,936. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

