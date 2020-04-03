Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $117.06 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,312 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Allegion worth $117,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Allegion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. 14,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.