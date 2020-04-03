Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $106,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $72.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

GRA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. 13,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.30.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

