Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of TransUnion worth $112,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $14,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TransUnion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 29,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

