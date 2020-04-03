Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $96,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,218 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

