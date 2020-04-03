Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 226,972 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Veeva Systems worth $117,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,942. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $440,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

