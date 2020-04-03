Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

NYSE:NCB remained flat at $$14.41 during midday trading on Friday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.