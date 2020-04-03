Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.98.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

