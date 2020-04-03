Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,702. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

