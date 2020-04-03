Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. 305,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.