NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.9% per year over the last three years.

JEMD stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

