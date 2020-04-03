Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 2,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

