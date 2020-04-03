Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

