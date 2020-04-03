Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

