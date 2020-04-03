Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

