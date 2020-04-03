Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NID traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

