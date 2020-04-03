Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NIQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,864. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

