Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.