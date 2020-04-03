NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

