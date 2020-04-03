Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 19,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,289. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

