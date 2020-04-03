Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

