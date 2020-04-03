Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.