Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NXJ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 3,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,930. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

