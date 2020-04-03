Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $$12.51 during trading hours on Friday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

