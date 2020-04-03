Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. 27,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,903. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

