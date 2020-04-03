Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 59,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,302. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

