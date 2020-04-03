Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

