Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,486. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

