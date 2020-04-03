Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

