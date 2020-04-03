Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

NUO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

