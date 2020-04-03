Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of NQP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.