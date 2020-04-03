Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

