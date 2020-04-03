Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

JPS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

