Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 4,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

