Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

