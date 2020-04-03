Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

