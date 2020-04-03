Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,702. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

